eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raised to Hold at Citizens Jmp

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Daiwa America raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.04.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86. eBay has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,666,413.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,338.24. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $6,694,013.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 123,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,700.92. This represents a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,183 shares of company stock valued at $23,490,942. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in eBay by 2.6% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in eBay by 147.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,942 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after buying an additional 117,490 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in eBay by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,498 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in eBay by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,553,694 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $115,688,000 after buying an additional 28,314 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in eBay by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

