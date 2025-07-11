East Star Resources (LON:EST) Stock Price Up 7.7% – Still a Buy?

East Star Resources Plc (LON:EST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.67 ($0.02). 3,943,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 2,270,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of £7.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.22.

East Star Resources (LON:EST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.42) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

