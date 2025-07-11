Dynacor Group FY2026 EPS Estimate Boosted by Atrium Research

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atrium Research lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Dynacor Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 9th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Dynacor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Shares of DNG opened at C$4.67 on Friday. Dynacor Group has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$6.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.11. The stock has a market cap of C$138.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

