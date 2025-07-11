Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Given New $288.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $258.00 to $288.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $250.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.89. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $255.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.58 and a 200-day moving average of $187.72.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 90,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

