Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski Sells 10,687 Shares

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,687 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $293,037.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,999,507 shares in the company, valued at $54,826,481.94. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.90. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $39.15.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth about $40,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 907.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

