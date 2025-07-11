Dr. Martens’ (DOCS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 7,000 ($95.10) to GBX 6,000 ($81.51) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th.
Dr. Martens Stock Performance
Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 2.40 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Martens will post 2.5809394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand founded in 1960 in Northamptonshire. Originally produced for workers looking
for tough, durable boots, the brand was quickly adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical
movements. Dr. Martens have since transcended their working-class roots while still celebrating their proud heritage
and, six decades later, “Docs” or “DMs” are worn by people around the world who use them as a symbol of
empowerment and their own individual attitude.
The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and
is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.
