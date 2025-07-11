Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $58.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

