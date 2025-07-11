Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $89.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. HSBC upgraded Docusign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st.

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,303.54. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,132,696.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,080.40. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,351. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Docusign by 318.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 519.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU opened at $76.36 on Friday. Docusign has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Docusign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

