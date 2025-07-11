Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,467 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 80,853 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 279,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

