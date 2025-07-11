Diversify Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $237.00 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.10. The company has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.63.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

