Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,145 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775,232 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,450,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,652 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,494,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

