Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS stock opened at $287.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.85 and a 12 month high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 98.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.28.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

