Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $146.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.10. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The stock has a market cap of $195.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

