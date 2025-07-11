Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $39.91 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,904 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.0% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $39,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

