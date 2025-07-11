Diversify Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.06.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $287.19 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.62 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The stock has a market cap of $266.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.42 and a 200-day moving average of $251.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

