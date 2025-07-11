Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,008 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 191.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 379.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

NYSE:ATO opened at $154.44 on Friday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $117.78 and a 12-month high of $167.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.20.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

