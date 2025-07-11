Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Holdings Lifted by Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,009 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors owned about 0.10% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $34.23.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

