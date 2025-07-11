Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Position Lessened by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,698,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after buying an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.95 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

