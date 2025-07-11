Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target to GBX 110

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 90 ($1.22) to GBX 110 ($1.49) in a research report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Up 1.0%

LON:JUP opened at GBX 121.20 ($1.65) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.70. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 64.70 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 123 ($1.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £620.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.