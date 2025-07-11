DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of PTC worth $17,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in PTC by 6.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 1.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in PTC by 15.1% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 73,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $194.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.06. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.38 and a 12 month high of $213.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.64 million. PTC had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

