DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $11.30 Million Stake in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781,117 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 4,967.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 96,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 35.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,102,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,150,000 after buying an additional 3,704,756 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Yum China by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $2,863,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $47.88 on Friday. Yum China has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.28.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

