DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 16,672 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $15,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $5,876,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.04.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.8%

VEEV stock opened at $282.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.97. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.41 and a 12 month high of $291.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $48,676.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,771. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,692.33. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $453,734 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.