Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (GLDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on July 11th

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1376 per share on Friday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDY opened at $17.91 on Friday. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $20.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.60.

Tidal Trust II – Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Tidal Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by ZEGA Financial, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

