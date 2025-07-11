Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (GLDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on July 11th

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1376 per share on Friday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th.
Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLDY opened at $17.91 on Friday. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $20.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.60.
About Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF
