DCC’s (DCC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,500 ($74.72) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 5,400 ($73.36) to GBX 5,200 ($70.64) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 4,754 ($64.58) on Friday. DCC has a one year low of GBX 4,452 ($60.48) and a one year high of GBX 5,865 ($79.68). The company has a market cap of £4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,730.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,024.13.

DCC announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DCC news, insider Kevin Lucey sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,541 ($61.69), for a total value of £84,008.50 ($114,126.48). Also, insider Donal Murphy sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,541 ($61.69), for a total transaction of £370,091.50 ($502,773.40). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.

