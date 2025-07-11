CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) is Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bosman Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises 5.8% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $376.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.39. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

