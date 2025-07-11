CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $21,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $6,990,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 249,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,068,402.64. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. This represents a 44.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,821 shares of company stock valued at $118,672,681 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $487.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.94. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

