Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.88.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $229.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.21. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.82.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,675. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,554 shares of company stock valued at $79,097,601. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

