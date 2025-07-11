Cromwell Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cromwell Holdings LLC cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,199,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after buying an additional 38,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 35,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,815,200. This trade represents a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 13,250 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.13.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of KKR opened at $143.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

