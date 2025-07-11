Cromwell Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Cromwell Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,017,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 21,191.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chevron by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,091 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,176,579,000 after purchasing an additional 964,426 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.65.

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

