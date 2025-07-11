Cromwell Holdings LLC Buys 1,587 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

