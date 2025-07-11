Covey Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 485 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.5% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $180.85 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.75 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $281.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.13.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

