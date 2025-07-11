Covey Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.1% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $178.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.19 and a 200-day moving average of $175.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.