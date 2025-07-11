Country Club Bank Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Country Club Bank lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Country Club Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Country Club Bank owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEF. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26,983.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $307.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.29. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $309.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

