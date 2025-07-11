Country Club Bank Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Country Club Bank cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Country Club Bank owned 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter.

BSCU opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

