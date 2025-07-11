Country Club Bank Has $3.57 Million Position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Country Club Bank lowered its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,496 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 951.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $104.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.97. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

