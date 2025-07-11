Country Club Bank Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Country Club Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Croban acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,109,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,927,000 after purchasing an additional 110,937 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 159,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

