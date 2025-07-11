Country Club Bank Acquires 903 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Country Club Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VO stock opened at $284.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.68 and its 200-day moving average is $266.13.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.