Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1,913.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.0%

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

