Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Invests $27,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,539,000 after acquiring an additional 61,376 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,203,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genpact by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,848,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,288,000 after acquiring an additional 208,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,175,000 after acquiring an additional 133,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Genpact by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,057,000 after buying an additional 271,295 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of G stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,940. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

