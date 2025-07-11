Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Janus International Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 790,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.24. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

