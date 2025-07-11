Conwest Associates, LP (CWPS) to Issue Dividend of $0.74 on July 31st

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.736 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Conwest Associates Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWPS opened at $27.50 on Friday. Conwest Associates has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21.

About Conwest Associates

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

