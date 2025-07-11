Contrasting Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) & Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) and Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Comfort Systems USA and Watsco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comfort Systems USA 0 0 5 0 3.00 Watsco 0 0 0 0 0.00

Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus price target of $558.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.64%. Given Comfort Systems USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Comfort Systems USA is more favorable than Watsco.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Comfort Systems USA has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watsco has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Comfort Systems USA and Watsco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comfort Systems USA 8.13% 36.35% 13.30% Watsco 6.98% 17.13% 11.86%

Dividends

Comfort Systems USA pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Watsco pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Comfort Systems USA pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Watsco pays out 92.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Comfort Systems USA has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comfort Systems USA and Watsco”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comfort Systems USA $7.03 billion 2.68 $522.43 million $16.67 32.03 Watsco $7.58 billion 2.56 $536.29 million $13.01 36.80

Watsco has higher revenue and earnings than Comfort Systems USA. Comfort Systems USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Watsco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Comfort Systems USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Watsco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Comfort Systems USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Watsco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comfort Systems USA beats Watsco on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection. It also engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) and related systems in new buildings; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of MEP systems in existing buildings. In addition, the company provides remote monitoring of power usage, temperature, pressure, humidity and air flow for MEP and other building systems. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional MEP markets. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment. The company also provides parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies. It serves contractors and dealers that service the replacement and new construction markets for residential and light commercial central air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration systems. In addition, the company exports its products to Latin America and the Caribbean Basin. Watsco, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

