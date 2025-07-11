Comparing Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) & Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Equity Commonwealth”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.59 29.50 Equity Commonwealth $58.43 million 2.90 $91.16 million $0.39 4.05

Equity Commonwealth has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT. Equity Commonwealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Industrial Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A Equity Commonwealth 82.00% 2.09% 1.96%

Summary

Equity Commonwealth beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

