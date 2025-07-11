Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 459.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 129,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,662,000 after purchasing an additional 106,152 shares in the last quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $534.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.08 and its 200-day moving average is $426.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.93 and a twelve month high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,532.03. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,156. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.