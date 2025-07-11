Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of VCR opened at $369.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.08 and a 200 day moving average of $352.83. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $284.84 and a twelve month high of $402.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

