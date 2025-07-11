Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,182 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Potentia Wealth acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.96 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

