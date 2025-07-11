Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,900 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

TQQQ opened at $84.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $93.79.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $0.2183 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

