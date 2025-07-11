Citizens Jmp Initiates Coverage on Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PHLT)

Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PHLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Performant Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on Performant Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Performant Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHLT opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Performant Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $337.51 million, a PE ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Performant Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performant Healthcare will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa Im sold 180,867 shares of Performant Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $587,817.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,592.25. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Performant Healthcare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Performant Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Performant Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,698,000. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Performant Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Healthcare

Performant Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

