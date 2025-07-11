Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $89.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.95.

Shares of CP stock opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average is $76.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

