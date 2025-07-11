Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,163,000 after buying an additional 468,950 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,092,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 575,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,142,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $216.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.71. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $178.42 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.58.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

